President Obama's Super Aggressive Drone War In One Graphic

Earlier this week a U.S. drone mistakenly targeted a wedding convoy in Yemen, killing 14 people.

It’s not the first time U.S. hellfire missiles have struck a wedding party, and far from the only time civilians have been killed by U.S. drones in Yemen during the Obama administration.

In total there have been upwards of 350 strikes targeting “suspected terrorists” so far under President Barack Obama — killing upwards of 4,000 people overall —

compared to 52 strikes under George Bush.

During the 2012 campaign, the commander-in-chief commented on the White House’s aggressive targeted killing policies when he reportedly told aides that he’s “really good at killing people.”

The claim is as indisputable as it is grim, the death-from-above mentality has set a dangerous precedent for the drone age.

Here’s a Reuters graphic of the recorded U.S. drone strikes under Bush and Obama:

