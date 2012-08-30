President Obama's Reddit AMA Was About As Genuine As A Pop-up Ad

Photo: AP

President Obama’s appearance on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” (or AMA) platform earlier today was about as in-depth and satisfying as a pop-up ad.As Slate put it, “Obama Joins Reddit, Invites Tough Questions, Leaves Without Answering Them.”



Our social media savvy commander-in-chief, who commandeered the AMA from an Apple laptop in the corner of a stark looking room, answered questions about the White House beer recipe and his favourite basketball player, while ignoring nearly — well — everything else. Talk about appealing to the lowest common denominator.

Questions about Obama’s support of imprisonment without trial, his failure to close Guantanamo Bay, and his apparent lack of interest in a widespread warrantless spying program targeting nearly all Americans, as revealed by The New York Times — and as encapsulated nicely in this question from Reddit user “Robomney2012” — went unanswered.

And then the President left as quickly as he sat down and started the discussion thread.

I guess the White House beer recipe is more important to voters than his administration’s disastrous crackdown on medical marijuana users, his surprise renewal of the Patriot Act last year moments before its planned expiration, his… damn it, I’m killing the mood. I’ll see myself out.

But let’s be honest, Reddit AMA or no Reddit AMA, this year’s election is a choice between Pepsi or Coke. Problem is, many of us don’t want high-fructose soda this time around. We want answers.

Follow me for more coverage and views:

Add me on Facebook!

Follow @d_seaman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.