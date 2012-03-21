President Obama's NCAA Tournament Bracket Probably Looks Better Than Yours

YouTube AP



ESPN.com set a new record this year with 6.45 million entries into their NCAA Tournament Challenge game. And so far, only 131,051 (2.0%) have done better than President Barack Obama.President Obama has been successful in large part because he avoided picking too many upsets early on. Despite the loss of two 2-seeds (Duke, Missouri), 11 of the 16 teams seeded fourth or higher are still alive.

The President still has seven of his Elite Eight teams still alive. However, thanks to Missouri’s loss to Norfolk State, he only has three of his Final Four still in the tournament.

