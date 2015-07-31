President Obama's former adviser calls Meek Mill's beef with Drake 'brilliant marketing'

We are now more than a week into the Drake vs. Meek Mill beef that has taken over social media, and the music industry at large.

Late Tuesday night, Drake released his second diss track against Mill and what many believe to be a haymaker called “back-to-back freestyle.” But according to former aid to President Barack Obama and current CNN commentator, Dan Pfeiffer, Meek Mill may have won the war.

I am ambivalent on Meek Mill as a rapper, but baiting Drake into a week long feud just as his album dropped is brilliant marketing

“I am ambivalent on Meek Mill as a rapper,” Pfeiffer tweeted Wednesday, “but baiting Drake into a week long feud just as his album dropped is brilliant marketing.”

Mill’s album, “Dreams Worth More Than Money,” released on June 29 and charted at No. 1. It’s at No. 7 as of this writing. Mill sparked the feud July 21 by tweeting that Drake doesn’t write his own raps — specifically “R.I.C.O.,” a single Drake was featured on that many consider to be the best song on Meek Mill’s album.

It’s not hard to notice the extra publicity Meek Mill has received since the feud began. Both Drake and Meek Mill have trended on Facebook and Twitter over the last week.

Drake is one of the most popular artists in the world at the moment, and being in an ongoing feud with him could only help Meek Mill’s album. That’s all on top of Mill’s recently released video, “All Eyes On You,” which features his current girlfriend, female rap superstar Nicki Minaj, and pop star Chris Brown.

Mill’s album had sold only 299,000 copies as of July 27, compared to nearly 1 million sold by Drake, so it needs all the help it can get.

It’s an interesting plan for Meek Mill to infuriate a former friend to get more exposure for his own projects — if that is indeed the case. If so, he could be in serious trouble as Drake has a head full of steam, releasing not one, but two diss tracks that garnered positive feedback, while Meek Mill has yet to turn his mic back on.

