We're Getting The First Details From The Commission To Reduce The Deficit

Photo: The Associated Press
The President’s deficit commission has just come through with their proposal for budget cuts, and they total $200 billion by 2015.The cuts are wide ranging and include cuts to defence, Social Security, and, oddly, taxes.
Here are the details in brief:
- Tax cuts: lowest rate to 8%, high end to 23%.
- Corporate tax cut: From 35% to 26%.
- Social Security full benefit age raised to 68.
- 10% of federal jobs cut by 2015, worth $13.2 billion.
The long term goal is to reduce the deficit by $3.83 trillion by 2020. That’s a lot more than the $200 billion headline number.
Right now, this plan doesn’t stand a chance of getting out of commission and into the Congress for a vote, according to NPR.
Here are the big cuts the Republicans might make to the U.S. budget >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.