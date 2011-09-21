Here Is The Reason Why President Obama's defence Deficit Reductions Are Phoney

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Time’s Battleland takes issue with President Obama’s deficit reduction claims that it will save 25% of its overall spending by troop drawdown in Iraq and Afghanistan….[T]he budget savings the administration claims will only appear when porcine animals are airborne. The proposal bags over a trillion from defence by measuring savings against the Congressional Budget office baseline. CBO, however, does not do a programmatic estimates of war costs. It is constrained to project funding, once appropriated, out into the future, as if it were going to continue at that level forever. It’s a “mechanical.” So the $159 billion appropriated for the wars in FY 2011 is inflated for 10 years, as if it were going to continue for 10 years. The number is a phoney. The savings are not real.



And because the administration (and the Simpson-Bowles Commission, and the Gang of Six, and Rep. Paul Ryan) all claim them, they can say defence contributed to deficit reduction, when it does not. And, in any case, the super committee is not supposed to deal with war costs; they are off the table.

The listed savings are just projections against continued spending over the next decade, and the post points out greater defence cuts are needed.

