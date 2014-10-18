President Obama Says His Credit Card Was Declined At A NYC Restaurant

AP President Barack Obama walking outside the White House.

President Barack Obama recently had the embarrassing experience of having his credit card declined when he went out out to eat.

Obama mentioned his credit card issue on Friday when he spoke while signing an executive order aimed at protecting people from credit card fraud. He said his card was rejected when he was having a dinner date with his wife, Michelle Obama, in Manhattan during the United Nations General Assembly.

“It turned out, I guess, I don’t use it enough to so they thought there was some fraud going on,” said Obama. “Fortunately, Michelle had hers.”

Obama and the first lady dined at New York City restaurant Estela on Sept. 24 while he attended the annual UN meeting. The White House did not respond to a request for comment about whether this was the meal where his card was rejected.

In July, a White House press pool report described Obama using his “JP Morgan card” at a barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas. According to the report, before using the card, Obama asked an aide if it was good. He was assured it was and apparently used it without incident.

Business Insider reached out to JP Morgan to ask why Obama’s card may have been shut off. A company spokesman declined to discuss the matter and said the company does not “comment on customers’ accounts.”

This isn’t the only recent issue with Obama’s credit card. Earlier this month, a JP Morgan SEC filing revealed the company suffered a massive cyberattack where personal information from tens of million customers may have been “compromised.” The company declined to comment about whether Obama was among users who may have been affected.

NOW WATCH: The Impossible Choice That Had Elon Musk On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.