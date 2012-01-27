President Obama's Chrysler Just Hit eBay For $1 Million

Photo: eBay Screenshot

Is a regular Chrysler 300C a little too mainstream for you? Need something a little more presidential?According to The New York Times, President Obama’s former personal car, a 2005 Chrysler 300C, is now available to the highest bidder off of eBay.



The starting bid? An affordable $1 million.

The eBay ad says that the seller has the actual paperwork confirming that President Obama leased the car in 2004. Since that time, just 19,000 miles have been put on the car.

The seller also notes that the $1 million price tag is not a joke. Since a number of vehicles from significant leaders have sold for large sums, the seller believes the starting bid is definitely justified.

Depending on your viewpoint, this is either a great price for a piece of American history or a very expensive way to get a low mileage Chrysler 300C.

Bidding for this car ends on February 1.

Now take a look at the car of the week >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.