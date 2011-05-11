Finally, An All-Around Awesome Poll For Obama

Photo: AP
We’ve been chronicling all of the bad polls for Obama, especially ones that confirm the general unease about the direction of the economy.But here’s an all-around winner for him.
A new poll by the Associated Press-GfK says the president’s approval rating has hit its 60%, its highest in two years.
The president’s standing improved on foreign policy and the economy.
Here’s the breakdown via ABC, first the good news:
- 63% view the President favourably, up from 59% in March.
- Over 50% of Americans polled say he deserves to be re-elected.
- 52% of Americans support the President’s stance on the economy and his handling of unemployment.
- 73% are confident that Obama can effectively handle terrorist threats.
- 69% believe Obama will keep the U.S. safe, up from 61% in March, and 65% per cent call him a “strong leader,” compared with 57% in March.
- 63% believe that Obama understands the problems of ordinary Americans and cares about “people like them”.
Now the bad:
- 61% disapprove of his handling of gas prices.
- Less than 50% approve of his handling of the federal budget deficit or taxes.
This follows on yesterday’s news that President Obama’s approval rating in Virginia is at 52%. Mike Huckabee trails him at 43% according to a poll by Public Policy Polling.
UPDATE – The Dem/Rep/Ind breakdown in this poll is 46/29/4
