Finally, An All-Around Awesome Poll For Obama

Photo: AP

We’ve been chronicling all of the bad polls for Obama, especially ones that confirm the general unease about the direction of the economy.But here’s an all-around winner for him.



A new poll by the Associated Press-GfK says the president’s approval rating has hit its 60%, its highest in two years.

The president’s standing improved on foreign policy and the economy.

Here’s the breakdown via ABC, first the good news:

63% view the President favourably, up from 59% in March.

Over 50% of Americans polled say he deserves to be re-elected.

52% of Americans support the President’s stance on the economy and his handling of unemployment.

73% are confident that Obama can effectively handle terrorist threats.

69% believe Obama will keep the U.S. safe, up from 61% in March, and 65% per cent call him a “strong leader,” compared with 57% in March.

63% believe that Obama understands the problems of ordinary Americans and cares about “people like them”.

63% view the President favourably, up from 59% in March.

Now the bad:

61% disapprove of his handling of gas prices.

Less than 50% approve of his handling of the federal budget deficit or taxes.

This follows on yesterday’s news that President Obama’s approval rating in Virginia is at 52%. Mike Huckabee trails him at 43% according to a poll by Public Policy Polling.

UPDATE – The Dem/Rep/Ind breakdown in this poll is 46/29/4

Don’t miss: Can Any Of These People Beat President Obama? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.