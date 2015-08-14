Obama won't make Kanye West release his next album no matter how bad fans want him to

One of Hip-hop artist Kanye West’s most famous songs is entitled “Mercy” — but his fans have no mercy for him.

West hasn’t released any new music since his single “All day” hit airways five months ago, and people are getting antsy.

So in anticipation of his next album, one fan attempted to give West a little push. He started a petition on the White House’s “We the People” site Wednesday.

“Kanye West has kept us thirsty for too long,” the petition read according to TIME

.

West’s last album “Yeezus” was released in 2013.

“We haven’t gotten any new singles in months,” the petition added. “The President should order Ye to drop the album on the date August 21, as his producer Mike Dean has been teasing people about.”

The petition immediately gained tons of signatures, eventually eclipsing the 100,00o mark. Petitions on “We the People” that reach over 100,000 signatures require President Obama to respond within 30 days of it going online.

But the post was later removed by the White House because it was “in violation of our terms of participation.”

The terms of participation specifically state, “You agree not to create petitions … that do not address the current or potential actions or policies of the federal government, or petitions that address a topic not included in We the People at the time the petition was created.”

If the president won’t make West release his next album, his fans will just have to wait.

