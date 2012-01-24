President Obama Will Host A Video Chat Next Monday -- Here's How To Get In

Since when does Obama have an iPhone?

If you ever wanted to do a video chat with President Obama, here’s your chance: next Monday, January 30, the president will host a Hangout on Google+, Google’s six-month-old social network.Hangouts let up to 10 people video chat with each other in a single session.



To get in, you have to submit a video of yourself asking the president question through the White House YouTube channel.

The president will answer top-voted questions on a live stream on YouTube, and will pick some particular favourites to hang out with him and chat.

The president has been doing a lot to prove he’s down with social networking: he held a Q&A town hall via Twitter last summer, and joined Instagram earlier this month.

