President Obama Welcomes The 2010 World Series Champion Giants To The White House

Photo: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is hailing the World Series champion San Francisco Giants as baseball’s “characters with character.”He welcomed the team to the White House on Monday to celebrate the Giants’ 4-games-to-1 triumph over the Texas Rangers in last year’s fall classic.



Obama was joined by California lawmakers ,including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Giants great Willie Mays. Obama noted that Mays was a 23-year-old outfielder when the Giants last won the World Series.

He also singled out gangly pitcher Tim Lincecum, whose nickname is “the Freak,” and reliever Brian Wilson, famed for his foot-long beard and outlandish garb. The president said the Giants may be “a little different,” but “one thing they know is how to win.”

