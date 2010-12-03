President Obama Weighs In On World Cup, And, Of Course, LeBron

President Obama said LeBron James’ return to Cleveland will “be brutal,” and that FIFA made the wrong decision on the 2022 World Cup, while speaking to reporters outside the White House today.



“But I continue to be optimistic that our [World Cup] team – wherever we’re playing – is gonna make it to the finals next time out,” he said.

The president also said that today, doctors removed stitches from the lip he busted playing basketball.

Now that Obama has weighed in on these key issues, he can go back to his scheduled briefing on tax issues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.