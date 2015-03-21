President Obama was spotted wearing a Fitbit Surge

President Barack Obama was spotted wearing a Fitbit Surge while meeting with Ireland’s Prime Minister Enda Kenny at the White House Tuesday.

Obama fitbitJonathan Ernst / REUTERS

The Daily Mail first noticed the Fitbit watch on President Obama’s wrist. The Fitbit Surge typically retails for around $US250. It has a large screen that can display text and call notifications, track your sleep and exercise, and play songs from your phone’s playlist. It also has a built-in GPS, a valuable tool for runners looking to track their routes.

FitbitSurgePhotoLisa Eadicicco
Obama fitbit up closeJonathan Ernst / REUTERS

In an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher in February, Obama expressed an interest in buying some kind of wearable tech.

“I don’t have a Fitbit yet, but I work out hard,” he said.

It looks like he decided to go ahead with the purchase.

Obama fitbitJonathan Ernst / REUTERS

He added that he hasn’t ruled out getting an Apple Watch once it comes out in April.

“Word is these Apple Watches might be a good companion for my workouts. So I’m gonna see, I’m gonna test it out,” he said to Swisher. “I don’t want to give [Apple CEO] Tim Cook too big of a plug here until I’ve actually seen the product, [but] he tells me it’s pretty good.”

