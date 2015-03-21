President Obama was spotted wearing a Fitbit Surge

President Barack Obama was spotted wearing a Fitbit Surge while meeting with Ireland’s Prime Minister Enda Kenny at the White House Tuesday.

The Daily Mail first noticed the Fitbit watch on President Obama’s wrist. The Fitbit Surge typically retails for around $US250. It has a large screen that can display text and call notifications, track your sleep and exercise, and play songs from your phone’s playlist. It also has a built-in GPS, a valuable tool for runners looking to track their routes.

In an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher in February, Obama expressed an interest in buying some kind of wearable tech.

“I don’t have a Fitbit yet, but I work out hard,” he said.

It looks like he decided to go ahead with the purchase.

He added that he hasn’t ruled out getting an Apple Watch once it comes out in April.

“Word is these Apple Watches might be a good companion for my workouts. So I’m gonna see, I’m gonna test it out,” he said to Swisher. “I don’t want to give [Apple CEO] Tim Cook too big of a plug here until I’ve actually seen the product, [but] he tells me it’s pretty good.”

