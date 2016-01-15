Barack Obama wants to spend $US4 billion on self driving cars

The Obama administration plans to spend $US4 billion on the development of autonomous cars,Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx said today in Detroit.

The President’s proposal will see the money spent over a 10-year period on a variety of pilot programs speed up the “development and adoption of safe vehicle automation,” Foxx said, speaking at the Detroit Auto Show.

“We are on the cusp of a new era in automotive technology with enormous potential to save lives, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and transform mobility for the American people,” Foxx said, according to a DOT statement.

“Today’s actions and those we will pursue in the coming months will provide the foundation and the path forward for manufacturers, state officials, and consumers to use new technologies and achieve their full safety potential.”

The spending will be part of President Obama’s proposed 2017 budget and will focus on programs to test connected vehicle system in certain parts of the country as well as the development of a multi-state framework to support autonomous and connected cars.

