President Obama used to have some painfully obvious passwords

Like a lot of us, President Obama is still getting up to speed on computer security.

In fact, Obama said he’s guilty of having some easily guessable passwords himself.

At the White House Summit on Cybersecurity at Stanford on Friday, the president said, “It’s just too easy for hackers to to figure out usernames and passwords like, ‘password’ or ‘123457,’” said Obama.

“Those are some of my previous passwords.”

The President said more and more companies were using biometrics — think Apple’s Touch ID — to authenticate user identity.

But Obama isn’t the only American who’s had a less than secure password. In fact, a third of Americans use the same password for every account.

The President also signed an executive order designed to promote the sharing of cybersecurity threat information both between companies, and between the private sector and the federal government.

“This cyber world is sort of the Wild Wild West,” said Obama.

