Here Are The Billion Dollar Deals The U.S. And India Are About To Ink

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

President Obama will spend four days in India accompanied by representatives of approximately 200 companies, looking to spur on business and trade.This trip is all about the U.S. and India getting down to business as the U.S. is anxious to get in on the country’s growth story.



Some of the top corporate brass in attendance include Jeffrey Immelt of General Electric, Jim McNerney of Boeing and PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi.

But the deal-making has already begun, and with many big money agreements already in place, we can tell you what to expect from the visit.

