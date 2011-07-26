President Obama To Speak On Debt Talks Tonight, Boehner Will Respond

President Barack Obama will address the nation on the status of the debt limit negotiations tonight, according to the White House.



The 9 p.m. speech from the East Room will be his first substantial public remarks on the talks since his fiery press conference on Friday when talks over a “grand bargain” spectacularly collapsed.

Since then, Obama has largely been left out of ongoing congressional negotiations to pair deficit reduction with the increase in the borrowing limit.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers introduced rival plans today to raise the debt ceiling before the August 2nd deadline.

Update: In an unusual move on policy matters, Speaker of the House John Boehner will provide a response to Obama’s remarks tonight.

