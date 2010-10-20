President Obama To Do "The Daily Show" Days Before Jon Stewart's "Sanity" Rally, Elections

Last month, President Obama gave what seemed like an endorsement of “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart’s upcoming “Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear,” which will take place Oct. 30 on the National Mall.



Perhaps Obama will have more to offer when he goes on “The Daily Show” Oct. 27, just a few days before both the rally — which has been combined with a similar event hosted by Stewart’s Comedy Central colleague, Stephen Colbert — and the Nov. 2 midterm elections. White House spokesman Dan Pfeiffer confirmed the taping date to various news outlets.

It will be Obama’s first time on “The Daily Show” since he’s been in the White House. Stewart will be filming from D.C. the week leading up to the event, which Stewart is billing as a rally against extreme political ideologies.

During a suburban “discussion” group meeting in Richmond, Va. in late September, Obama said he was “amused” by the idea.

“[Stewart’s] point was 70 per cent of the people – it doesn’t matter what political affiliation –70 per cent of folks are just like you,” said the president. “They go about their business. They work hard every day. They’re looking after their families. They don’t go around calling people names. They don’t make stuff up.”

Watch the video below, via Politico:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.