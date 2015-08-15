Obama just released two summer vacation playlists on Spotify -- here's what's on them

The President of the United States has his own Spotify playlists, and he wants you to listen along.

On Friday, The White House released two summer vacation playlists made by Obama himself. You can stream both playlists on Spotify now.

The eclectic mix of tunes includes classics from Al Green, Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, and newer tracks from the likes of Justin Timberlake and Coldplay. You’ll have a hard time not imagining the leader of the free world getting psyched for a speech by listening to “Shake It Out” by Florence and the Machine.



