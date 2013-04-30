President Obama Jokes About Cuba Controversy: 'I've Got 99 Problems And Jay-Z's One'

President Obama’s speech at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner took joking jabs at celebrities, including master of ceremonies Conan O’Brien, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z.



Following the Cuba controversy in which Obama pal Jay-Z rapped of his recent trip “I got White House clearance,” Obama told the Washington crowd:

“Some things are beyond my control. For example, this whole controversy about Jay-Z going to Cuba. It’s unbelievable,I’ve got 99 problems and now Jay-Z’s one.”

Zing! Watch the quip below:

The president then took aim at 23-year-old singer Taylor Swift.

“We need to make progress on some important issues. Take the sequester. Republicans fell in love with this thing, and now they can’t stop talking about how much they hate it. It’s like we’re trapped in a Taylor Swift album.”

Watch Obama’s speech below, we’re sure Swift will be writing a song in response.

