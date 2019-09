After trying his hand at covering Lady Gaga, President Barack Obama is back for more music video mash up fun brought to you by BaracksDubs.



And this time, the President of the United States of America is taking on LMFAO‘s club hit “Sexy and I Know It.”

We’re impressed. Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

