President Obama roasted Hillary Clinton this weekend

President Barack Obama zinged Democrats and Republicans alike Saturday night.

At an annual dinner hosted by the journalist group Gridiron Club, Obama joked about several of the controversies surrounding Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner in the 2016 presidential race.

“I mean, think about how things have changed since 2008. Back then, I was the young, tech-savvy candidate of the future. Now I’m yesterday’s news and Hillary has got a server in her house,” Obama said to laughter, according to a Washington Post transcript. “I didn’t even know you could have one of those in your house. I am so far behind. Did you know that? I would have gotten one.”

Obama was referring to the controversy over Clinton’s exclusive use of private email to conduct government business while she served as secretary of state. Clinton’s still unannounced campaign struggled to come up with a response to questions about her email use after was revealed by the New York Times two weeks ago.

The president also mocked Clinton’s controversial speaking fees, which reportedly command as much as $US300,000 per paid speech.

“But for all the gaffes, all the slip-ups, I think 2016 will come down to the issues. For example, equal pay. Did you know that the average male presidential candidate earns $US150,000 less per speech than a woman doing the same job? It’s terrible. We got to fix that,” Obama quipped.

Naturally, Obama’s burns were not limited to his own party. He also addressed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), a likely presidential candidate who spoke before him at the Gridiron event. In particular, the president made fun of Walker for saying in February that he wasn’t sure if Obama is a Christian.

“Despite a great performance tonight, Scott has had a few recent stumbles. The other week he said he didn’t know whether or not I was a Christian. And I was taken aback, but fortunately my faith teaches us forgiveness,” Obama said. “So, Governor Walker, as-salamu alaykum.”

Obama further teased Walker over former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s (R) controversial remarks at a Walker event.

“Walker got some heat for staying silent when Rudy Giuliani said I don’t love America — which I also think is a problem,” Obama said. “Think about it, Scott — if I did not love America, I wouldn’t have moved here from Kenya.”

