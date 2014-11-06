LIVE: Obama's Reaction To Democrats' Election Disaster...

President Barack Obama is hosting a press conference Wednesday afternoon to react to his party’s crushing midterms losses the night before.

“Obviously Republicans had a good night,” Obama conceded. “I’ll leave it to all of you and the professional pundits to pick through the results.”

Republican candidates across the country stunned Democrats on Election Day, winning races up and down the ballot — and by wider margins than polls had indicated.

The blame game began almost immediately, with a number of Democratic operatives accusing the White House of running a political operation that was a “rudderless ship.”

The upcoming press conference could be similar to the one Obama gave in the same location, the White House’s East Room, after the party was rocked in the 2010 midterm elections.

At the time, Obama famously took responsibility for the “shellacking” Democrats received in the House and the Senate.

“This is something that I think every president needs to go through,” he said then, according to Politico. “Now, I’m not recommending for every future president that they take a shellacking like I did last night.”

This post will be updated throughout the press conference.

Watch Obama make his remarks below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.