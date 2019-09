The Washington Post noted that President Obama’s budget called for a $30 billion bank fee to recoup losses from the TARP. It would have been helpful to give readers some context for this number.



It would raise approximately $3 billion a year, this is less than one-fifth the size of the $17.5 billion bonus pool at Goldman Sachs in 2010.

