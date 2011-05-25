President Obama's "Ping Pong Diplomacy"

President Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron teamed up for a doubles ping-pong match earlier today, against some kids from South London.





(Telegraph, via Quickish via The Awl)

Clearly, this video demonstrates that table tennis is the new power business sport, the field of battle where high-stakes deal makers Get Things Done. That’s why we installed a table in our new office.

Even best-selling author Andrew Ross Sorkin couldn’t resist squeezing in a couple games when he stopped by for a visit this week.

