Watch President Obama nerd out at a futuristic science fair

U.S. President Barack Obama recently travel led to Pittsburgh to attend the White House Frontiers Conference. After successfully docking with the International Space Station via simulator and meeting with a paraplegic who could control a robotic arm with his brain, the President gave a speech where he declared himself a “science geek” and that he doesn’t “make any apologies for it.”

Video courtesy of Reuters.

