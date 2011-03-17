President Obama Picks The Kansas Jayhawks To Win The NCAA Tournament

Photo: ESPN

President Obama just filled out his NCAA tournament bracket on ESPN and after picking all four No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four, he goes with Kansas over Ohio State for the National Championship.Before you bet the farm, remember that Obama picked Kansas last year and the No. 1 seed got dumped in the second round by Northern Iowa.



Click here to see his full bracket on ESPN.com.

