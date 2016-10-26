President Obama read some of the meanest things said about him on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

President Barack Obama came back for a second round of abuse when he did Jimmy Kimmel’s classic “Mean Tweets” segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night.

They may not be the worst things said about the Democratic president, but they’re certainly some of the funnier insults thrown at Obama. For added effect, Kimmel had R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” playing in the background.

Among the barbs from Twitter:

“Barack Obama is the Nickelback of presidents.”

“I bet Obama likes mustard on his hotdogs because hes gross”

“Barack Obama is the sharknado of presidents. Louid, stupid, and over-yped! #Sharknado4.”

“Barack obama dances like how his jeans look.”

Obama made clear he thinks the joke about his jeans is “so old.” And, of course, he left a spot for Republican candidate Donald Trump’s own tweeting about the president.

Watch President Obama’s full “Mean Tweets” segment on Kimmel below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.