President Obama tries to remember everyone who died on 'Game of Thrones'

BuzzfeedVideo/ YouTube President Obama tries to remember all of the characters who died on ‘Game of Thrones.’

A lot of characters have died on “Game of Thrones,” and it can be hard for any fan to remember all the lives lost in the show’s six seasons.

Even President Obama, a well-known fan, struggled.

In a video promoting voter registration, the president demonstrated how easy it is to register to vote by comparing it to how difficult it is to recall all of the dearly departed “Thrones” characters.

Obama, who is the only person outside of HBO to have received advanced copies of the sixth season, started off with Ned and Robb Stark and Khal Drogo before naming Renly and two direwolves, Summer and Shaggy Dog.

“And then Hodor. That was sad,” he said, looking into the distance.

Though some deaths were met with cheer, even from the president.

“Joffrey — thank God,” he said.

Watch the full video and see what else Obama compares voter registration to:

