This Is The First Line Of Code Written By A United States President

Yesterday, President Obama sat down with a bunch of students who were learning how to code in hopes of learning something about JavaScript himself.

Obama wrote the following line of code: moveFoward(100);

Quartz reports “Obama was playing with a Code.org tutorial based on the popular Disney movie Frozen. In his line of code, the President called a function — moveForward -- pre-defined by Code.org for the exercise.”

Code.org’s Hour of Code campaign is part of Computer Science Education week.

You can watch the full video of President Obama learning how to code here:

