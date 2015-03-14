President Obama just took another shot at Kanye West

YouTube President Barack Obama on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’

President Barack Obama and rapper Kanye West apparently don’t see their relationship in the same terms.

West gave a guest lecture at Oxford University earlier this month and reportedly claimed he and the president were in regular communication with another.

According to New York magazine, West said he has the ability to “call Obama out of the blue,” and Obama “calls the home phone, by the way.”

But in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Obama disputed West’s claim.

“Look, I love his music. He’s incredibly creative,” Obama said, adding, “I don’t think I’ve got his home number.”

Obama, who once called West a “jackass” after the rapper infamously upstaged Taylor Swift, said he and West had only met two times.

“The first time when I was a senator, and he was with his mum, and he had just gotten big. He is from Chicago and so they wanted to meet. And he was very soft-spoken, very gracious,” Obama said, implicitly offering a contrast with West’s current persona. “About six months ago, he came to an event.”

Watch Obama comment on West below:

