PRESENTING: President Obama's 2011 Income Tax Returns

The White House just posted President Barack Obama’s just posted his 2011 federal income tax returns online.



According to the returns, Obama and the First Lady earned $789,674 last year. About half of that — $394,821 — comes from the President’s salary, and the other half — $441,369 — is from Obama’s book sales.

The returns show that the Obamas paid $162,074 in federal income tax, as well as $31,941 in Illinois state income tax.

The returns also reveal that the First Family donated a whopping 20.5% of their income to charity. The biggest contribution — $117,130 — went to the Fisher House Foundation, which provides assistance to the families of wounded service men and women. According to the White House blog, the President is donating after-tax proceeds from his children’s book to the Fisher House scholarship fund for the children of fallen and disabled veterans.

The Obamas also made donations to 38 other charities, mostly organisations that provide assistance to women, at-risk youth, and veterans. The Obamas also gave to several Catholic charities, which is interesting given the President’s ongoing beef with the Catholic Church.

Here are some of the other charities that benefited from the Obama family’s largess:

Mujeres Latinas en Accion, a Chicago-based non-profit that provides counseling, social services, and leadership training to Latina women

The National Congress of Black Women

CARE, an international relief agency that focuses on fighting global poverty by empowering women

The North Street Women’s Shelter in Washington, D.C.

Catholic Relief Services

St. Leo’s Residence for Veterans, a Chicago-based Catholic charity for veterans

St. John’s Church (it is not clear which one)

Life Pieces to Masterpieces, a Washington, D.C charity that helps at-risk African American boys through art education; The Harmony Project, an L.A.-based charity that helps at-risk youth through music education; and the Mosaic Youth theatre of Detroit

The American Red Cross and Red Cross agencies of Northern New Jersey and Vermont/New Hampshire Valley. Both regions were hit particularly hard by Hurricane Irene last August.

The Tuscaloosa Storm Recovery Fund, which funds relief efforts in the wake of last April’s hurricanes in Alabama

The Clinton Bush Haiti Fund

The National AIDS Fund, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, and the National MS Society

Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

The United Negro College Fund

The University of Hawaii (this is interesting because neither President Obama nor his wife attended the school)

Sidwell Friends School, the elite Washington private school that Sasha and Malia Obama attend

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill also posted their 2011 tax returns online today, reporting a joint income of $379,035.

According to the returns, the Bidens paid $87,900 in federal income tax, as well as $13,843 in Delaware state income tax and $3,614 in Virginia state income tax.

Interestingly, the Bidens donated only $5,540 to charity in 2009. The largest contribution — $1,080 — went to the Northern Virginia Community College Alumni Scholarship Fund. Dr. Jill Biden is an English professor at the school.

The Bidens also gave $1,000 to the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, where the Bidens reside, and $1,000 to the World Food Program USA.

