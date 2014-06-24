President Obama Just Ate Lunch At Chipotle

President Barack Obama celebrated the White House’s Working Families summit Monday by treating himself to some Mexican food at Chipotle.

According to a pool report, Obama dined with several working-class Americans in the center of the restaurant, surrounded by a “surprised lunchtime crowd.”

Obama’s lunchtime companions included Roger Trombley, a 37-year-old safety engineer at Ford Motor Co. in Michigan; Shelby Ramirez, a 50-year-old single mum from Colorado; and Shirley Young, who emigrated from Trinidad to the Bronx in 1969.

Lisa Rumain of Johnson & Johnson, who will introduce Obama at the Working Families event, also joined him for lunch.

Over the years, Chipotle has earned a good reputation for allowing entry-level employees to move into the ranks of management and earn relatively high salaries. The restaurant provides health insurance and paid vacations to employees.

The pool reporter was only briefly allowed to view Obama’s Chipotle lunch and did not report on what he ate. However, the report did note Obama was overheard saying that when companies treat employees right “businesses benefit and the economy benefits.”



