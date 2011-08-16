President Obama Joins Foursquare

President Obama, or rather the White House, has joined Foursquare.



It’s a nice milestone for the still small service, and it also shows that the President is back in campaigning mode. President Obama’s 2008 campaign was hailed for its innovative use of social media but he sort of didn’t pay attention to it when he began governing. Now that the 2012 campaign is starting, Obama is focusing again on social media, for example tweeting personally on his @BarackObama account.

More generally, the 2012 campaign should be good for Foursquare. Because it’s location-based, it seems like a great tool for political campaigning: you can tell supporters where you are and where you’re going and meet up with them.

Photo: Screenshot

