Here's How Obsessed With Golf President Obama Really Is...

President Barack Obama likes golf. Everyone knows that.

But some photos of him playing golf in Martha’s Vineyard put it into a whole different perspective.

Obama is apparently using a new wearable technology gadget that tracks your every shot to give a complete breakdown of your golf game. It’s the kind of thing only a super golf dork would use.

The CEO of GAME GOLF, which makes the gadget, tweeted out the following photo:

We looked at photos from the AP and Getty, and they seem to confirm the tweet.

For instance, here’s Obama on the green at Farm Neck Golf Club in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday.

If you zoom in, that thing on his belt seems to be from GAME GOLF:

The way GAME works is that you screw little buttons into the butt of your golf club. Then you tap the golf club against that thing on your belt. Each club gets its own identifier. Then at the end of the round, you have a complete breakdown of how far you hit your shots and where they went. Again, this is the sort of thing only a true golf nut would use.

Here’s the sort of data you get:

Here’s an illustration from Game’s website on how it works:

And it looks as if Obama does have those things on his clubs:

Here it is zoomed in:

For what it’s worth, reviews are perhaps mixed as to how good GAME is as a product. Joanna Stern at The Wall Street Journalrecently reviewed it, saying it was “awkward” to tap the club against the belt attachment and that you have to plug it into your computer to get the full data later.

Obama may agree with Stern. In a photo from August 12, he was no longer wearing the belt attachment. (The club here doesn’t have the button but it’s a righty club so it’s probably not Obama’s club.)

