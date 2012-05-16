President Obama On 'The View': 'I'm Gonna Win' The Election

This is going on right now. Here’s an excerpt of the interview that was released by ABC this morning:



When asked about the differing opinions on gay marriage and if it will hurt him in November, Obama says that he doesn’t know. As for the differing views, he says, “I don’t expect you to say something you don’t believe in.”

Elizabeth Hasselbeck asked how he would move things forward more than Mitt Romney on the issue, saying that they have the same position with regards to states deciding the issue. Obama points out that isn’t true.

“Mitt Romney said he wants a constitutional amendment,” Obama said. “That’s a federal issue.”

Of DOMA, he says, “Congress is on notice that I think it’s a bad idea.”

11:18: Obama says, “I’m gonna win.”

11:23: There’s the JP Morgan quote, advocating for Wall Street reform.

“JPMorgan is one of the best-managed banks there is. Jamie Dimon, the head of it, is one of the smartest bankers we got, and they still lost $2 billion and counting. We don’t know all the details. It’s going to be investigated, but this is why we passed Wall Street reform.”

He added: “This is the best, or one of the best-managed banks. You could have a bank that isn’t as strong, isn’t as profitable making those same bets and we might have had to step in. That’s exactly why Wall Street reform’s so important.”

11:27: Hasselbeck presses Obama on his quote four years ago that the American people would make him a one-term president if the economy didn’t get better.

“It’s still incomplete. We’ve still got work to do. Because of the steps we took, the economy is much stronger now than it was when I came into office.”

11:29: Obama on what Joe Biden says of him: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.”

11:30: Obama hits Romney more on the issue of bank and Wall Street reform, saying his vision is, “If you leave businesses, banks to do whatever they want, they’ll be OK.”

