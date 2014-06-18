President Obama Is Glad He Didn't Get Emoji For Father's Day

President Barack Obama gave what was almost certainly the first public presidential statement on emoji during an appearance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tuesday.

Obama brought up the tiny pictures that are used for cell phone text messages while discussing what he got from his daughter, Malia, for Father’s Day this past weekend.

“Malia, to her credit, wrote a letter to me for Father’s Day, which was obviously much more important to me than if she had texted an emoji, or whatever those things are,” Obama said.

Obama was in Pennsylvania to visit TechShop Pittsburgh, a business designed to give entrepreneurs access to high tech equipment. While at TechShop, Obama delivered remarks on America’s manufacturing sector and participated in a town hall-style question-and-answer session.

