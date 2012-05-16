President Obama Refuses To Let His Daughters Use Cell Phones Or Watch Much Television

Photo: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

One of the weird things about Obama’s interview this morning with The View was the way he described his parenting. He said that his daughters Sasha and Malia are not allowed to use their mobile phones except on weekends.



He further said that they weren’t allowed to watch television freely, and that their computer use was restricted to what was required for homework.

We imagine there are probably lots of enriching activities available to them at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but wow- Obama is a super-conservative parent.

Watch Obama talk about the rules he sets for his daughters below:

Check out Obama’s Interview with The View.>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.