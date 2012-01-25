President Obama Invited Warren Buffett's Secretary To The State Of The Union To Make A Point About Taxes

that President Obama has invited Warren Buffett’s secretary to attend tonight’s state of the union.



President Obama is expected to call on Congress to redouble its efforts to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and will offer details on the so-called Buffett Rule.

And the President wanted Buffett’s longtime secretary, Debbie Bosanek, to come to Washington to help him drive home the point:

”'[Bosanek] is the inspiration for Obama’s Buffett Rule, a proposed guideline to ensure that the wealthiest do not pay a lower overall tax rate than those who earn substantially less money.

“[Last year] what I paid was only 17.4% of my taxable income — and that’s actually a lower percentage than what was paid by any of the other 20 people in our office,” Buffett wrote in a New York Times op-ed last year.

White House spokesman Dan Pfeiffer confirmed via Twitter that Bosanek will attend and sit in First Lady Michelle Obama’s box.

