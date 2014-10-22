President Obama Said He Has A Pile Of 'Unpaid Bills' On His Desk

AP President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

President Barack Obama had a chance to visit his house in Chicago, Illinois when he was in the city for a some campaign appearances on Monday and he was apparently greeted by a stack of “unpaid bills.”

Obama discussed his financial paperwork during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Monday evening at the home of his longtime donor Barbara G. Manilow.

“One of the nice things about being home is actually that it’s a little bit like a time capsule. Because Michelle and I and the kids, we left so quickly that there’s still junk on my desk, including some unpaid bills,” Obama said. “I think eventually they got paid — but they’re sort of stacked up. And messages, newspapers and all kinds of stuff.”

Obama’s comment about the “unpaid bills” was subsequently edited out of a copy of the speech distributed by the White House. However, the full quote was preserved by press pool reporters who covered the event. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on Tuesday asking about the discrepancy.

This was the second time Obama brought up issues with his personal finances in the past week. Last Friday, Obama said his credit card was rejected when he attempted to eat out with his wife in New York City last month.

