One Of Obama's Gun Control Recommendations Is Straight From The NRA

Despite their obvious differences in opinion on gun control, President Obama and NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre apparently agree on one thing: armed security guards in schools.Through myriad critiques against the media and violent video games on Dec. 21, LaPierre suggested the solution was in having guards at every school, saying “that we as a society leave [kids] utterly defenseless, and the monsters and predators of this world know it and exploit it. That must change now!”



It looks like the President agrees, but he’s using a different term for them: school resource officers.

The term, according to the official White House plan, describes “specially trained police officers.” Obama has called for 1,000 of them to protect schools and provide a deterrent against crime.

The officers will be voluntary for schools to have, but Obama indicates that “some schools will want trained and armed police, others may prefer increased counseling services. Either way, each district should be able to choose what is best to protect its own students.”

