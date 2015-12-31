President Obama is laugh-out-loud funny on Jerry Seinfeld's web show about cars and coffee

President Barack Obama is legitimately funny as the first guest of the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The show, as the name suggests, revolves around Seinfeld and his comedian friends driving in classic cars and making small talk over coffee.

While Obama is not a professional comedian, Seinfeld says the president “has gotten off just enough funny lines to qualify for getting on this show.”

Seinfeld greets the president at the White House in a silver-blue 1963 Corvette Stingray.

“The coolest car, American made, for the coolest guy ever to hold this office,” Seinfeld tells the president.

Check out the Stingray below:

Obama also shows off his presidential limousine, which he calls “The Beast” — “a Caddy basically on a tank frame.”

Later, while drinking coffee in the White House kitchen, Seinfeld and Obama discuss everything from Obamacare to the president’s underwear drawer to what it’s like to be famous. The president also has a great comparison of why politics is like football.

One of the funniest exchanges revolves around an in-depth breakdown of “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David’s sunscreen habits. Obama reveals that he and David have golfed together before.

The full episode is worth a watch. You can check it out here >>

