President Obama Finally Speaks Out About Trayvon Martin's Shooting

AP



President Barack Obama has finally spoken out about the tragic shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed by a neighbourhood watchman in Florida last week. Obama actually seemed eager to weigh in on the tragedy, which is now being investigated by the Department of Justice. In a rare move for the president, Obama took a shouted question from a reporter about the case during this morning’s press conference announcing the nomination of Jim Yong Kim as president of the World Bank.

“When I think about this boy, I think about my own kids,” Obama said, adding later: “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon.”

Obama said he was glad that DOJ had opened up an investigation into the case, and that Florida Governor Rick Scott was calling for an examination of the case, and of the state’s controversial self-defence laws.

“I think every parent in America should be able to understand why it is absolutely imperative to investigate every aspect of this and that everybody pulls together – federal, state and local – to figure out exactly how this tragedy happened,” Obama said.

“I think all of us have to do some soul searching to figure out how does something like this happen,” he added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.