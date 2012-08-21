WATCH: Obama Dishes About His 'Good Friend' George Clooney

The President and First Lady gush over George Clooney.

Photo: Entertainment Tonight

President Barack Obama took some time on the campaign trail to discuss the world’s highest-profile bromance. We knew they were friends, but after a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, it appears that Obama and his wife Michelle are downright smitten with actor George Clooney.



The couple gushed over the Oscar-winning actor and the POTUS insisted the only reason they don’t keep in touch more is because Clooney is “low maintenance guy,” and understands how it would look if they were seen together too often.

“He’s very protective about not bothering me,” said the president. “I think he’s also sensitive to the fact that, you know, that if he’s around a lot, then somehow it’ll be tagged as ‘Obama hanging out with Hollywood stars,’ and that’s not who he is. But he’s a good person.”

For her part, the First Lady admitted he’s cute on multiple occasions. “It’s a fact,” she insisted.

The budding friendship began before Obama began his presidential campaign and the two got to know each other while advocating for the people of Darfur while Obama was still a Senator.

Clooney recently helped raise $15 million for Obama’s reelection campaign.

Check out the full interview below:



