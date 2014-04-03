President Obama Didn't Know He Was Being Used By Samsung

President Barack Obama wasn’t in on Samsung’s efforts to use his “selfie” with Red Sox player David Ortiz to promote its phones.

A White House official confirmed to Business Insider Tuesday that Obama was unaware Ortiz was working with Samsung when they took a photo together during the team’s presidential meeting Monday. The official said they would not comment on the incident beyond confirming Obama did not know about Ortiz’s arrangement with the company.

Ortiz signed an endorsement deal with Samsung prior to his White House trip and the company said it “worked with David” to come up with strategies to “share images” from his visit with the president. After Ortiz posted his “selfie” with the President on Twitter, Samsung promoted the tweet. The company also responded to users who asked about the picture to make sure they knew it was “taken with a #GalaxyNote3.”

