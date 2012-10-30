President Obama Declares Major Disasters In New York And New Jersey

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Overnight, President Barack Obama declared major disasters exist in New York and New Jersey following the incredible impact and destruction caused by the superstorm Sandy, the White House announced early this morning.The move provides federal aid to select counties in the state.



Here are the counties in New York: Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Richmond, Suffolk, and Queens.

And in New Jersey: Atlantic, Cape May, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Union.

Per the White House, some of the uses of federal funding include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

