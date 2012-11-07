Chris Christie Gets The Ultimate Shoutout From President Obama

The lovefest for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie continues on election night with the ultimate shoutout by President Obama in his victory speech.



During the election news coverage earlier this evening, Newark mayor Cory Booker and NBC’s Brian Williams gushed about the governor, and Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly blamed him for helping Obama get re-elected.

President Obama referenced his recent visit with Christie and their tour of the affected areas after Hurricane Sandy in his celebratory speech. Watch the excerpt below.

