President Obama Called Warren Buffett To Wish Him Well This Morning

Photo: AP

Most of us are still digesting the news that Warren Buffett was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer last week, which he revealed in a letter to investors yesterday afternoon. This morning, President Barack Obama also weighed in on the news by calling the Oracle of Omaha and wishing him well, White House press secretary Jay Carney said, according to the Huffington Post.



It’s no secret that the President and Buffett are good friends—Buffett has been a big supporter of the President; and Obama awarded Buffett the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year and is an adamant supporter of the “Buffett rule” proposed by the investing guru.

In addition, the President penned the short profile of Buffett in today’s TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world, writing that “Today, at 81, [Buffett] reminds us that life is not just about the value you seek. It’s about the values you stand for.”

