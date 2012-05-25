President Obama and Mitt Romney Lip Sync The Latest 'Call Me Maybe' Parody

People are calling it a “Call Me Maybe” internet phenomenon and it seems two more surprising figures have just joined in—namely, President Obama and Mitt Romney.



The original song was performed by Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen, but the catchy lyrics have inspired many new parodies (including videos by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and James Franco).

And last night, Jay Leno showed a surprising tribute video from the President and Mitt Romney—we’re just not sure they know about it.

Check out the funny video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But politicians and celebrities aren’t the only ones getting in on the action.

Take a look at these road trip routines by the SMU women’s crew team and Harvard’s men’s baseball team:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

